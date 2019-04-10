That is the question many people have been asking after a Nigerian Twitter user, @iamvic3 resorted to the platform to accuse one of the country’s airlines of shortchanging him and other passengers.

According to the man, he boarded the flight belonging to AeroContractors from Abuja to Warri, but when the plane got to Benin airport, they made them disembark and were put in a bus to continue the journey to Warri.

“Imagine paying for flight from Abuja to Warri only for AeroContractors to drop you at Benin airport then put you in a car to Warri?

READ ALSO: Angry police officer destroys university student’s Iphone, saying it’s too expensive for his level (video)

“Nigeria my country?” he wrote.

Airline reportedly flies passengers halfway, puts them in a bus to continue their journey

Well, inasmuch as the story sound too weird to believe, some other Nigerians on Twitter shared their experiences to corroborate the accusation.

The AeroContractors airline has not responded to the accusation yet.