He was arrested together with two others, Aliu Bello, 28; and Suleman Mohammed, 36.

Daily Guide reported that the three, together with a group of other young men numbering about 20 are said to have stormed the house on Wednesday at about 11:35 am but were accosted by the police before they could enter the building.

The Daily Guide report further stated that Alhaji Banda who has two wives is currently living with his youngest wife, Edwina Baaba Coussey (Banda) in the mansion the incident took place.

The report added that Fadel Banda who is a UK-born son of Alhaji Banda, recently returned to the country and has been trying to have access to his father but all his attempts have been unsuccessful.

He suspected that his step-mother was behind his difficulty in seeing his father who he claimed was unwell so he tried to apply force.

He further claimed to have been reliably informed that his father was critically ill and that his stepmother had secretly taken him to the house without the knowledge of his family and children, thereby preventing people from having access to him.

“My next visit to the house for the second time, was when the same guy (the security man) came out to inform me that my dad said he doesn’t want to see me,” Fadel stated.

“I became justifiably suspicious as to what was going on; and if my dad didn’t want to see me, I had the right to at least hear it from ‘the horse’s own mouth’- him, if truly he had said so. It is strange that my dad will say he doesn’t want to see me, as I worked with him for 12 years as his manager; and all of a sudden I’m told he doesn’t want to see me. How come?.

DSP Afia Tenge, the Greater Accra Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service reportedly confirmed the incident.

“The District Commander dispatched personnel to the residence and on arrival; they met about 20 young men under the leadership of the businessman’s son Fadel Asuma Banda. The men were spotted on the compound of the house trying to break the burglar-proof and glass doors of the hall and living room, where Alhaji Asuma Banda and his wife Edwina Baaba Banda, his children and other family members had taken refuge.

“[The] Police later discovered that the suspects had used heavy concrete blocks and stones to cause damage to the main metal gate before forcefully making their entry into Alhaji Banda’s compound,” DSP Tenge said.

She explained that only three suspects had been arrested because the rest had fled to avoid arrest.

She added that Aliu Bello, one of the suspects, had slapped Chief Alhassan Abubakar Banda, one of Alhaji Asuma Banda’s family members, and snatched his iPhone X, which was later retrieved by the police when they arrested the suspect.

The police have since the incident stationed an armed guard on duty at the residence.