Bodies of 12 out of 20 children who were feared drowned were retrieved from the Apam river while a search is still underway for the remaining 8.

According to Rainbowradioonline.com, its reporter Nana Yaw Asare reported that “the traditional leaders consulted the deities, and it was discovered that some of the victims had sex in the river”, an action that infuriated the gods.

The leaders of the community who are reported to be still performing rituals to retrieve the remaining bodies said they had to consult the gods because no such incident has ever occurred before in the community.

The Apam community was thrown into a state of agony following the retrieval of bodies of the 12 children from the Apam River on Sunday.

It is believed that the children managed to visit the river on the blind side of their parents using an unauthorized route because of Covid-19-related restrictions on beach activities.

Meanwhile, the Apam District Police Commander Deputy Superintendent of Police, Moses Osakonor who gave an account of the incident to Joy News said “while the children were swimming, a heavy tide rose and they could not control themselves so they were taken away by the sea.”

A Good Samaritan managed to save the lives of two of the victims as they were rescued and sent to the St. Luke Hospital for treatment before a search team immediately jumped into the sea in an attempt to retrieve the bodies throughout the night but their efforts yielded no result.

However, on Monday morning (7 am) four other bodies of the teens were retrieved. Three hours later, the search team again retrieved three bodies.

The total number of bodies retrieved as of Tuesday morning is 12 with two females and 10 males,