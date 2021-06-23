Angry news anchor stops reading to demand salary on live TV, says "we’re human beings" (video)

Reports say Kabinda Kalimina who works with KBN TV staged the rare protest last weekend shortly after giving a roundup of the top stories during a live broadcast.

“Away from the news, ladies and gentlemen, we are human beings. We have to get paid. Unfortunately, on KBN we haven’t been paid. People are getting instruments on KBN…Sharon and everyone else haven’t been paid, including myself. We have to get paid,” the news anchor said.

He was however taken off air quickly but the protest had already gotten to the audience.

Management of the TV station has taken a serious view of what it described as “drunken behaviour”, saying it has brought the station’s image into disrepute.

Kennedy Mambwe, owner and chief executive officer of KBN TV said in a statement that management of the station is investigating how Kalimina who is a part-time presenter found himself on air on Saturday night.

He added that Kalimina would not face disciplinary action alone but every other person who aided in the “outrageous stunt”.

In the statement, Kennedy Mambwe said: “As KBN TV, we are appalled with the drunken behaviour exhibited through a video clip that has gone viral on social media and staged by one of our part-time presenters during what should have been the main news bulletin last night.

“As a young television station, we work with a very highly talented and professional team, with a noble character and we owe the success of unbroken broadcasting for the last two years to such gallant men and women.

“Members of the public may wish to know that KBN TV like any other institution, has very well-established grievance procedures for all members of staff through which they can channel their complaints.

“Therefore, last night’s behaviour by Kabinda Kalimina is out of character and does not represent who we are as a station.

“We strongly condemn that despicable behaviour and urge members of the public to treat that ‘One-Night stunt of Fame’ with the contempt it deserves.