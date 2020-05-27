According to Ghanaweb.com, the two-bedroom house located at Ofankor, in Accra in which the deceased lived was set ablaze by angry youth who besieged the premises after the cold murder.

Some of the youth said they destroyed landlord Victor Stephen Nana Kankam’s house because they were pained by his inhumanity.

“When we got here, Victor Stephen Nana Kankam had gone into hiding. He does not live in the house that we burnt. He has purposely dedicated the house we burnt for rent. We went to his private residence so we could deal with him but he had also called his team to his rescue,” One of them who spoke off-camera also said.

On Sunday, May 24, 2020, a landlord allegedly murdered his tenant at Ofankor in the Greater Accra region.

The police say the landlord shot and killed the ‘musician’ tenant over a woman.

READ ALSO: “I can’t breathe” – Black man begs as US police kneels on his neck leading to his death (video)

Victor Stephen Nana Kankam according to police extract, shot budding musician Spark Benjamine who was rushed to the police station with multiple injuries.

The victim was subsequently rushed to the Police Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

DSP George Asare, the district commander and his team who went to the crime scene said they saw a pool of blood at the entrance of the deceased’s rented apartment.

The suspect has been detained to assist the police in their investigations.

The body was deposited at the police hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.