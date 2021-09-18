Betting company denies a young boy his win of 50,000 for being below 18 years

In a video circulating on social media, the young boy is seen ranting about the decision by the company to withhold his win which is equivalent to GHC735 in Ghana because he is not 18 years.
A young boy has been denied his bet win of 50,000 Naira by Bet9ja for being underaged.
According to him, he was been staking bets since 2019 and has never won until that fateful day. He queried Bet9ja whether they did not know when he was losing money to them in the past.
