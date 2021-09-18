RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Betting company denies a young boy his win of 50,000 for being below 18 years

Authors:

Evans Annang

A young boy has been denied his bet win of 50,000 Naira by Bet9ja for being underaged.

Bet9ja
Bet9ja

In a video circulating on social media, the young boy is seen ranting about the decision by the company to withhold his win which is equivalent to GHC735 in Ghana because he is not 18 years.

Recommended articles

According to him, he was been staking bets since 2019 and has never won until that fateful day. He queried Bet9ja whether they did not know when he was losing money to them in the past.

Listen to his rants below

twitter.com

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Legon final year student dies; leaves note saying ‘when my body is gone, remember my heart’

Legon final year student dies; leaves note saying ‘when my body is gone, remember my heart’

Sunyani: 'Ashawo' ladies beat man to death for refusing to pay after sex

Prostitutes

I buried a pregnant woman for fmr. Ashaiman MP Agbesi – Taxi Driver alleges

I buried a pregnant woman for fmr. Ashaiman MP Agbesi – Taxi Driver alleges

'Virgin' lady in tears as husband serves her divorce papers after she 'enjoyed' sex with rapist

Black woman crying