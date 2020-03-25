The Adamawa High Court sitting in Yola has sentenced a former executive secretary, Nigeria's Adamawa State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Bishop Jinga Mayo, to five years imprisonment, reports say.

According to Gistreel.com, the convict was charged to Court on Jan. 30, 2019, for diverting and furnishing of false return in respect of the sum of N69,198,600.

The amount was discovered to be earmarked for the 2016 Christian Pilgrims operation to Israel but Mayo fraudulently diverted it for personal use.

Bishop jailed 5 years for stealing gargantuan money meant for pilgrimage to Israel

READ ALSO: Feminism is toxicity, we've missed the target, let’s go back to the drawing board – Fearless lady

The bishop committed the fraudulent act when he was the executive secretary of the board between 2016 and 2017.

Having found him guilty, the court sentenced Bishop Jinga Mayo to prison on March 23 without an option of fine.