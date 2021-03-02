According to Adomonline.com, the traditional leaders of the aforementioned area thought it imperative to pacify their ancestors following the demise of over 28 people in three weeks in separate accidents.

Of all the fatal accidents that had occurred on the Buipe-Tamale highway, the recent one that gained attention was the Mile 40 accident where 18 lives, including children, were lost.

The traditionalists chose Mile 40 to perform the sacrifice to avert a reoccurrence of any loss of life.

The chief priest of Mankpang, Asasewura Jimah Lipode slaughtered a white goat and fowls of different colours during the pacification to the ancestors to seek protection, while Asasewura Jimah Lipode rattled some incantations in Gonja which translated into “any devil or spirit that is on this particular road causing accidents on Mankpang land should leave the area in peace”, Adomonline.com reported.

The news portal added that all fowls that were sent for pacification at the accident scene were accepted by the ancestors as they all fell face up, a significant indication of the ritual.

After the ritual sacrifice, the Paramount chief of Mankpang traditional area, Mankpangwura Jakpa Achor Ade Borenyi I addressed the media to explain what necessitated the pacification.

Chiefs sacrifice goat and fowls on Buipe-Tamale road to sack accident-causing spirits

He said society is very complex and every life is important and must be protected.

The chief appealed to the Savannah Regional Highway Director, Paul Duah, to provide at least, three speed ramps as a scientific approach while the chiefs take over the ancestral realm to save lives on the road.

It remains to be seen how the ritual sacrifice will help stop the carnages on that road.