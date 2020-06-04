Reports say Adoma responded to the invitation and was accompanied to the CID Headquarters by the General Manager of Angel FM, Kwadwo Dickson.

READ ALSO: What if a female rapes a male? - Nigeria’s House of Reps speaker asks as house rejects castration of rapists

He had predicted among other things that the president would be lifting the restriction on social gathering including schools and religious activities and authorities thought his prediction wasn’t too different from what the president announced on Sunday.

Watch below the video that got the Kofi TV owner into trouble: