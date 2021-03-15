According to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the suspect, Felix Nyonate, a labourer who doubles as a choreographer committed the offence under an orange tree.

The court presided over by Christiana Cann found him guilty on the charge of defilement at the end of the trial following a bone test conducted which revealed the age of the victim as being between nine and 11 years.

Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, the prosecutor told the court that the complainant was a labourer residing with the victim at Oyarifa, Accra, the GNA reports.

“The Prosecution said the victim was a class four pupil and Mr. Nyonate was teaching the victim and her colleagues choreography both in church and in their neighbourhood.

“It said on November 18, 2019, at about 7:00 pm, the victim went to buy sachet water and Mr. Nyonate saw her by the roadside and lured her to his house nearby.

“According to the prosecution, Mr. Nyonate undressed the victim and had sex with her under an orange tree.

“Thereafter, the prosecution said Mr. Nyonate pulled a knife and threatened the victim not to tell anyone about the act else she will die.

“It said on November 21, 2019, at about 11:00 pm the victim told the complainant that she noticed some unusual discharge from her vagina.

“The prosecution said the complainant became curious and questioned the victim, who then narrated her ordeal to the complainant.

“On November 23, 2019, Prosecution said the complainant reported the incident to the Adentan Police and a medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.

“The Prosecutor said on December 1, 2019, Mr. Nyonate was arrested by the police,” the news agency said.