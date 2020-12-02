According to Interpol, some fraudsters are taking advantage of the world’s desperation for a solution to the pandemic to sell fake vaccines to unsuspecting people.

Secretary General of Interpol Jürgen Stock said on Wednesday, December 2 that some of the questionable merchants were already selling unapproved vaccines to the public that was desperate for a solution for the ravaging virus.

The agency disclosed that at least 3,000 websites had been identified to be dealing in potentially harmful pharmaceutical products.

It added that out of the number, 1,700 contained cyber threats, especially phishing and spamming malware.

Jürgen Stock therefore warned of likely harmful consequences if such vaccines are administered on people.

Interpol has therefore urged investigative agencies in all countries to be on high alert to figure out such criminal elements in good time.

READ ALSO: Drunk police officer beats up his boss

“Criminal networks will be targeting unsuspecting members of the public via fake websites and false cures, which could pose a significant risk to their health, even their lives. It is imperative that law enforcement is as prepared as possible for what will be an onslaught of all types of criminal activity linked to the Covid-19 vaccine,” said Stock.

He said the increase in Covid-19 testing following the return of international travel in most countries, fraudsters have resorted to production and distribution of fake testing kits, so countries must vigilant when purchasing pharmaceuticals and only accept vaccines approved by WHO.

"It is important to be vigilant. Avoid offers which appear too good to be true," said Stock.

Meanwhile, the UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for mass vaccination.

According to the BBC, Britain's medicines regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe to be rolled out.

The first doses are already on their way to the UK, with 800,000 due in the coming days, Pfizer said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the NHS will contact people about jabs.

Elderly people in care homes and care home staff have been placed top of the priority list, followed by over-80s and health and care staff.