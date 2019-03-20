It is reported that the US-based Dr Donald Cline inseminated mothers of all the said 48 adult children with his sperm instead of that of donors, and he failed to notify the women about his shenanigan.

Dr Cline’s cover was blown recently when one of the ‘fatherless’ children, a 33-year-old Heather Woock read a report by The Atlantic, through which he discovered the real identity of her father.

She is reported as saying that she used to receive a call from a stranger who claimed that they are siblings, but she never believed it until the caller mentioned Dr Donald Cline, the fertility doctor her mum saw when she wanted to get pregnant.

READ ALSO: Workers wanted for a full-time employment to do absolutely nothing, salary is irresistible

According to tuko.co.ke, Heather had earlier taken a DNA test and sent it to Ancestry.com, a website that helps determine people's genealogy in a bid to discover her real father.

Her other half siblings started tracking her on Facebook after seeing her DNA test online, and they have created a Facebook page through which some of them are already in constant touch as they make efforts to unite with the rest of Dr Donald Cline ‘secret children’.