Black woman arrested in the UK for turning white old man into a pet (video)

A video circulating online shows the white old man with a rope tied around his neck, crawling behind the woman like a dog, while holding a small bag believed to belong to the woman.

According to venasnews.co.ke, the woman was earlier seen in other streets of the UK unapologetically pulling the white man-turned pet by the rope on his neck, as he crawls behind her without complaining.

Police were compelled to arrest the yet to be identified woman for questioning after seeing the ‘pet’ crawling behind her, with exhaustion written all-over his body.

READ ALSO: “Jane, pay me back my 20k” – Man beats up university lover who dumped him after paying her fees (video)

While some people suspect that the woman must have cast a spell on the man, making him lose his sense self-relevance, there are some other reports which suggest that she was on a revenge mission. It is unclear what act she has been avenging.

Watch a video of the old white man crawling below: