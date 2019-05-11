A morgue in Kenya experienced a mild drama after four women fought over the body of a man they each claimed was their husband.

The ladies - Janet Wambui, Lydia Wanjiru, Susan Wakuthii - the fourth’s identity is yet to be established, all showed up to claim the body of the deceased.

The deceased, Peter Mwangi Gichobu, a Taxi driver commonly known as boda boda rider in Kenya, reportedly died in an accident which occurred at Nyangati-Embu road, a month ago.

Police officers from Kerugoya police post later intervened in the matter, after they all fought over the body of their husband at the Kirinyaga County Funeral Parlour.

The Morgue authorities, however, revealed that the death certificate would be given to the deceased’s next of kin who was his uncle, Kanyekiini MCA, Harrison Ngiria

His uncle however promised the angry ladies that they would be included during the distribution of the wealth left by the man.

It was further learnt that the 32-year-old man had a son with each of the women.