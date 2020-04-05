The latest of such craze has to do with a man who has tattooed the coronavirus boldly on his body.

It is not clear what could have motivated the yet-to-be-identified man but it is speculated that he wants to always remember this special year and the bad luck that it has brought unto many lives.

Photos circulating online show the black-cap wearing man with a black virus-like symbol tattooed on his neck superimposed by ‘COVID-19’.

Man tattoos COVID-19 on his body

The year 2020 will be a memorable one in the history of the world and many people would do all sorts of things to remember it but for some, it is too early and scary at this moment to tattoo the deadly virus on one's body.