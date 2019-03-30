A 75-year-old farmer was burnt beyond recognition when he was trapped in fire in his farm at Dumusua in the Sunyani West District.

The sad incident happened on Tuesday, when Joseph Boahen, the deceased decided to burn his farm which is 50 metres away from his house for earl cultivation but go trapped in the fire.

His charred body has since been sent to the regional hospital mortuary in Sunyani.

Chief Inspector Augsustine Kingsley Oppong, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said when the personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service reached the farm, the deceased had passed on.

Mercy Kumi, a daughter of the deceased who identified the body said her father, who was a pensioner had earlier informed her that he was going to the farm, but she did not know her father was going to burn the farm.

source: GNA