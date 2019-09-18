According to the council, the controversial ‘counsellor’ is not licensed to be a counsellor by the council which is the sole body with the power to do so, hence Mr Lutterodt is fake.

The statement follows the recent comment by Lutterodt that women who wear natural hair are depressed.

The council made a special mention of that controversial statement and condemned it in no uncertain terms.

It also made categorical mention of Abeiku Santana and Okay FM as being recalcitrant and risk incurring the wrath of the council.

Read the statement below:

Ghana Psychology Council threatens to deal with media houses which allow ‘counsellor’ Lutterodt to speak