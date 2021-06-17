Ghanaian farmer’s vanished penis has returned but it’s not functioning yet

It is reported that the ‘joy stick’ which vanished mysteriously after a strange man touched it has come back in its normal state but cannot perform its major function yet.

The victim’s younger brother reportedly narrated that they were at a funeral when the said strange man approached them and complained of hunger.

He added that while the stranger was being served food, he suddenly touched his senior brother’s manhood and it disappeared shortly after.

READ ALSO: Pastor arrested for killing and burying wife in shallow grave behind his house

Akwasi Michael, the brother to the victim who doubles as a fetish priest told Adom News that despite the return of the penis, it remains to be seen if it will resume work.

“It has returned but I can’t tell if it will function as it used to or not,” he said laughing.

He claimed that a search and traditional performance made the vanished penis return but Mr. Yeliwa has been asked to abstain from sex for some time to enhance the restoration of his manhood to its former glory.

“He has not been permitted to have sexual intercourse at the moment,” Akwasi Michael said as quoted by Myjoyonline.com.

Meanwhile, Adams Kwasi, the stranger who was believed to be in possession of Mr. Yeliwa’s penis was taken to the police station.