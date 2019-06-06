Ghanaian Sakawa chairman reveals why he ‘threw away’ luxury cars and money, seeks God’s forgiveness (video)

The man popularly known as Abusua told ameyawdebrah.com that his fraudulent actions started haunting him, and he realised danger was hanging around his neck, hence the decision to quit the fraud and give his life to God.

According to the ex-fraudster who claimed to have lost all his wealth and returned to ground zero, he had to give away all the customized luxury cars to charity, all in a bid to save himself from the looming danger.

READ ALSO: My virginity keeps coming back after breaking it 3 times already – 18-year-old girl seeks advice

Asked what advice he had for the youth, Abusua said that they should chase their dreams genuinely and stay away from fraud and other social vices.

Watch a video of the Sakawa chairman in an interview with Ameyaw Debrah: