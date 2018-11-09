Pulse.com.gh logo
Girl commits suicide after father caught her having sex on his bed

Kiraka Mugisha had taken Kemigisha and her lover to Nsangi police station outside Uganda's capital, Kampala where he filed a case of defilement against the young man, as the deceased was a minor.

Girl commits suicide after father caught her having sex on his bed play

Ugandan media reports indicate that a 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her father’s bedroom on Wednesday after he caught her the previous day having sex on his bed with 18-year-old boyfriend.

According to pulselive.ug, Kiraka Mugisha had taken Kemigisha and her lover to Nsangi police station outside Uganda's capital, Kampala where he filed a case of defilement against the young man, as the deceased was a minor.

Apparently, out of shame, the teenager resorted to allegedly ending her life the next day in such an unfortunate manner.

It is reported that Kiraka Mugisha returned home on Wednesday only to find the lifeless body of Kemigisha hanging on a rope in his bedroom.

Authorities are reported as saying their preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased had been defiled, but autopsy examination was underway to unravel the actual cause of death.

