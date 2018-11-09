Kiraka Mugisha had taken Kemigisha and her lover to Nsangi police station outside Uganda's capital, Kampala where he filed a case of defilement against the young man, as the deceased was a minor.
According to pulselive.ug, Kiraka Mugisha had taken Kemigisha and her lover to Nsangi police station outside Uganda's capital, Kampala where he filed a case of defilement against the young man, as the deceased was a minor.
Apparently, out of shame, the teenager resorted to allegedly ending her life the next day in such an unfortunate manner.
READ ALSO: Lecturer mistakenly shows porn to students (Video)
It is reported that Kiraka Mugisha returned home on Wednesday only to find the lifeless body of Kemigisha hanging on a rope in his bedroom.