‘He says he’s charging his manhood’ – Horny wife cries as husband starves her of sex for 4 years

She explained that the only explanation her husband has given her is that he’s charging his manhood.

Pulse Ghana

According to her, her husband stopped sleeping with her when she got pregnant, which she said she understood at first.

However, she said, the man has refused to have sex with her even after she delivered their last child.

The woman noted that it’s been four years since the man slept with her, which has prompted her to speak out.

“Anytime I ask my husband why he does not want to slee[ with me, he tells me to take time,” she said, as quoted by MyNewsGh.

“He says he sent his manhood to be charged and that when it’s fully charged, he will start sleeping with me again.”