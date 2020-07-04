Over the years luck had been eluding Wisdom Kpodo anytime he staked lotto, but when luck shone on him eventually, his joy knew no bounds, and in an ecstatic mood, he jumped into a taxi, with registration number GT 4482 U, about 4:00pm, with two of his friends and drove recklessly thereby killing five on the spot.

According to the Assembly Member for Tegbi Afedome Electoral Area, Mr Noel Kokoroko, Wisdom moved the taxi from Woe near Tegbi, to Keta at top speed with others shouting "no size, no size”.

On his return to Woe, and on reaching Vakpomda, the eyewitness narrated, the driver attempted to overtake three vehicles in a row, and in the process lost control of the steering and veered into a house, which was 40 metres away from the road, ending the lives of the five persons.

The deceased are Faustina Afi Amegashie, 70; Regina Edzia, 41; Rebecca Agbanavor, 17; Etornam Agbanavor, nine, and Charity Agbanavor Exornam, two years.

Three of the persons, Madam Regina Edzia and her three children died instantly, while the remaining two were pronounced dead on arrival at the Keta Government Hospital.

The Keta Municipal Police, which confirmed the story, said the suspect was in police custody while investigations were underway into the incident.

Source: Graphic.com.gh