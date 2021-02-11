The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Tina Essi over the death of Christian Akparie, of No 26 Orijamogun Street, Oreyo, Ikorodu, Lagos, Lindaikejisblog.com reported.

The deceased was a tenant in the compound belonging to Tina's mother before his death following a fight over the payment of Nepa (electricity) Bill on Saturday, January 31.

''After the fight, the deceased had continually suffered severe pains but unfortunately, on Saturday 6th February 2021 at about 7 am while the deceased was being rushed to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, he gave up the ghost.

“The police operatives attached to Ikorodu Division of the command were contacted and they arrested the suspect immediately. The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti for a thorough investigation. The suspect is presently cooling her feet at the State CID, Panti, Yaba,'' a statement released by the Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, CSP Ademuyiwa Adejobi said.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has assured that his outfit will leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice is served, so the relatives of the deceased should remain calm.