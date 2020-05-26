He had reportedly called Benjamin Okyere whose two years' tenancy agreement was to expire on May 24, 2020 and warned him not to spend even a day after the expiration of his tenancy.

When he met the 31-year-old underground musician popularly known as Trillionaire in the house on Monday, May 25, the accused picked a gun and shot him to death at Ofankor Spot M in Accra. He told the police that his action was in self defence.

A video circulating on social media shows the now remanded man charged with murder being interrogated by a police officer.

In the course of a back and forth with the police, he mentioned one Mr ‘Kanani’, who he alleged was the head of the CID at Mamprobi police station as the one who gave him the guns, one of which he committed the murder on Monday.

READ ALSO: Selfless doctor who suspended his retirement to save COVID-19 patients dies of the disease

According to him, the yet-to-be-identified CID officer gave him the weapons in 2008 when his [the accused] house was broken into.

Watch him make the revelations in the video below: