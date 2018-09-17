Pulse.com.gh logo
Majority leader caught naked bathing in a market at night


Video Majority leader caught naked bathing in a market at night

A viral video shows the naked man alleged to be Hon. Timotjy Owoeye begging people who had gathered around him not to expose him.

Majority leader caught naked 'performing ritual bath' in a market play

A video circulating online shows a naked man suspected to be Majority leader of Osun House of Assembly allegedly bathing in a market in the middle of the night.

The video shows the naked man alleged to be Hon. Timothy Owoeye begging people who had gathered around him not to expose him.

According to a report by yabaleftonline.ng, the man was allegedly performing a bath suspected to be a ritual.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians writing on Facebook alleged that the supposed ritual was aimed at securing victory in an upcoming election.

READ ALSO: "I’ve slept with some pastors & one MP” – Gay drops bombshell

Timothy Owoeye who represents Ilesa East State Constituency on the platform of All Progressive Party (APC) has not officially denied or confirmed the allegation yet.

Watch the video below:

 

