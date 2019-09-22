Haunting footage shows Steven Weber Jr., of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, popping the question to his partner in a swimming pool in Tanzania, East Africa, this week.

The video ends before the American, who worked at an addiction centre in Louisiana, started to drown.

Man drowns during underwater proposal to girlfriend

It is believed he ran out of breath and fell unconscious underwater in the pool which had glass windows on its side.

His heartbroken girlfriend Kenesha Antoine, who is an attorney, posted about the tragedy on Facebook.

She wrote: “There are no words adequate enough to honour the beautiful soul that is Steven Weber, Jr. You were a bright light to everyone you encountered.

“You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, “Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!"

“We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable.”

In the clip, Steven can be seen wearing flippers and googles while holding a message on a sheet of paper which is protected by a plastic sleeve.

Meanwhile, Kenesha can be heard screeching with excitement as she reads the double sided piece of paper before her boyfriend gets a ring box out of his pocket.

Man drowns during underwater proposal to girlfriend

The message read: “I can't hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. But...everything I love about you I love more every day!”

On the back side of the paper, Steven asked her to marry him.

In her Facebook, Kenesha continued: “Just a couple days before you died, you said to me, ‘I’ve seen a few cancer patients on this trip, and it dawned on me that this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing that people want to experience before they die. And here we are in the prime of our lives doing this. We are so blessed’.“Yes, we were, my perfect love, my angel, my soul. Yes, we were, and I will carry the blessing of the love we shared with me forever. I will find you and marry you in the next lifetime, and the next, and the next, and the next... I love you so much, and I always will.”

Man drowns during underwater proposal to girlfriend

An official from the US State Department said yesterday that authorities are “aware of reports of the death of a US citizen in Tanzania,” reports The Advocate.

He said: “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance.”

Credit: The Sun