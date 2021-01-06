Man marries friend’s girlfriend after he contracted him to test her faithfulness

A Twitter user who shared the interesting story on the microblogging platform said the Nigerian man was not sure about his lover’s faithfulness, so he asked his friend who he thought he could trust to do an undercover investigation for him.

According to @Grace_undiluted, instead of investigating without the lady’s knowing, the man revealed to her what her boyfriend had asked him to do, leaving the lady heartbroken.

They both exchanged contacts and became close friends and eventually fell in love with each other leading to their marriage on January 1, 2020.

Now, the lady’s former boyfriend feels betrayed and has resorted to ranting.

READ ALSO: A Plus fumes as Ghanaian immigration officer orders 2 men to slap each other several times

“It’s just January 2nd yet wahala don full ground.

“My big brother’s friend asked his friend to go after his girlfriend just to see if she will cheat on him. The guy agreed and approached the girl but instead of doing as he was told, he told the girl that her boyfriend sent him.

“She was offended and offered friendship to the guy. They became friends, hanged out once in a while, and ended up falling in love. Yesterday was their wedding. The original boyfriend is in my house ranting,” @Grace_undiluted wrote on Twitter.

Some people reacted to the story, saying the jilted man deserved what he has got since he did not trust his lover and asked a friend to ascertain her loyalty for him.