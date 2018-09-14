Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Man redefines love as he marries woman with no legs or arms


Amazing!!! Man redefines love as he marries woman with no legs or arms

Viral photos show the beautiful bride with one of her hands amputated at the elbow and the other at her shoulder. As if that was not enough, her legs also got amputated at the knee.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man redefines love as he marries woman with no legs or arms play

Viral wedding photos of a man and his wife without arms and legs have left many people not only shocked, but having a rethink about what they refer to as love.

The photos show the beautiful bride with one of her hands amputated at the elbow and the other at her shoulder. As if that was not enough, her legs also got amputated at the knee.

It is unclear what resulted in her current condition, but it did not affect her beauty in anyway. She has a very beautiful face glowing with glee and smile.

What is more amazing is the fact that the man did not show any sign of disdain towards the disabled bride due to her condition. He looks genuinely as happy as the bride.

Man redefines love as he marries woman with no legs or arms play

 

READ ALSO: Newly wedded 'deaf and dumb' couple turns social media upside down

Another question on the minds of some people is whether the lady was able bodied before they started dating and later suffered the situation that has resulted in her current state.

Well, whether the man met the lady in her current condition and still found her worthy to spend his life with or she became disable during their relationship and he still chose not to abandon her, both scenarios depict true love.

Man redefines love as he marries woman with no legs or arms play

As a matter of fact, the newly wedded couple are just as happy as any other couple. The woman’s disability takes almost nothing away from their union.

What is unclear yet is the details of the couple and where the wedding took place.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Interesting: Nigerian man climbs telecom mast, says “I won’t come down, until Buhari leaves the office” Interesting Nigerian man climbs telecom mast, says “I won’t come down, until Buhari leaves the office”
Video  : Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining contract Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining contract
Amazing!!! After 19 miscarriages in six years, she now has a baby Amazing!!! After 19 miscarriages in six years, she now has a baby
Video: This newly discovered fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface Video This newly discovered fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface
Embarrassing!!! Bragging MP vanishes into thin air without paying 30k hotel bill Embarrassing!!! Bragging MP vanishes into thin air without paying 30k hotel bill
Video: “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher Video “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher

Recommended Videos

Mystery: This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface Mystery This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface
Time's up! The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second coming has been born Time's up! The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second coming has been born
Isaac Owusu Bempah: I’m naturally fair; Poverty can make a fair person dark Isaac Owusu Bempah I’m naturally fair; Poverty can make a fair person dark



Top Articles

1 Video The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second coming has been bornbullet
2 Incomprehensible! "I can’t live with a man who doesn't beat me up once...bullet
3 Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining contractbullet
4 Mob Injustice Is this punishment too harsh for allegedly defiling...bullet
5 Amazing!!! After 19 miscarriages in six years, she now has a babybullet
6 Nabbed! 22-year-old mother of 5 has sex with boy, 14 in front...bullet
7 Warning! If you don’t like to be assaulted by your husband,...bullet
8 Heartbreaking Handsome Ghanaian soldier dies one month to...bullet
9 Amazing! Marriage cancelled because bride is too...bullet
10 Video This newly discovered fish melts rapidly when...bullet

Related Articles

Interesting Nigerian man climbs telecom mast, says “I won’t come down, until Buhari leaves the office”
Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over mining contract
Amazing!!! After 19 miscarriages in six years, she now has a baby
Video This newly discovered fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface
Embarrassing!!! Bragging MP vanishes into thin air without paying 30k hotel bill
Video “A woman who denies husband sex commits a major sin” - Preacher
Video The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second coming has been born
Mob Injustice Is this punishment too harsh for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl?
Incomprehensible! "I can’t live with a man who doesn't beat me up once in a while" – Actress
Warning! If you don’t like to be assaulted by your husband, stay single – Pastor

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s housebullet
3 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
4 Guinness World Record Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his...bullet
5 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
6 Time's up! The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second...bullet
7 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up...bullet
8 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to...bullet
9 Trouble!!! “A woman who denies husband sex commits a...bullet
10 Mystery This new species of fish melts rapidly when...bullet

Filla

Angry employee sets boss’ certificates ablaze for refusing to increase his salary
Extreme! Angry employee sets boss’ certificates ablaze for refusing to increase his salary
10-man gang arrested for 'harvesting' and selling human penises
Unbelievable! 10-man gang arrested for 'harvesting' and selling human penises
“We need more people”- Magufuli begs women to give birth
Shortage “We need more people”- Tanzanian president begs women to give birth
Best graduating student given a tuber of yam and chicken as prize
Hilarious Best graduating student given a tuber of yam and chicken as prize
X
Advertisement