Some older women, for instance, overlooked a lot of things including their husband’s infidelity, although not justifiable, just to save their relationships.

Former Oyo state First Lady, Florence Ajimobi has revealed to her daughter Abisola Kola Daisi that her husband, former Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi cheated on her multiple times but she was tactful about addressing issues.

In an Instagram live chat with her daughter that has been circulating online, Florence spoke about marriage, motherhood and how she had to handle her husband’s infidelity.

According to her, she caught her husband cheating on her a few times but she chose to forgive him each time after he apologised, to save her marriage.

She is heard in the video telling her daughter: “Even on one or two occasions that I’ve caught him cheating, he will apologize. And once he apologizes and it ends, I never go back to them again, I never Bisola, I never discussed it.

“Because, what I’m saying is, to err is human, to forgive is divine. We are friends.

“Even as a wife, sometimes I fall below his expectations. Sometimes we do things that are even worse than cheating.”

At this point, shocked Abisola asked her mother: “Like what? What is worse? What can I do that is worse than cheating?”

