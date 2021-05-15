Mother calls for help to enable 8-year-old son who has lost his feet to walk again (video)

In a report sighted on Adomonline.com, the boy’s teachers have joined his mother, Amida Mohammed to appeal to well-wishers to help by either getting him a wheelchair or prosthetic legs to enable him to walk upright.

The report said Wahidu started school late because of his condition and is currently in kindergarten 1.

It is further reported that his father, Iddrisu Muntaru abandoned him at a tender age because of his condition.

Mother calls for help to enable son who has lost his feet to walk again Pulse Ghana

The boy’s mother recounted that his condition started three days after he was transfused with blood at a medical facility in Techiman when he was just 18 months old.

“One evening my uncle called to complain about how Wahidu was breathing. We took him to a health centre but they could not help so we went to the Holy Family Hospital at Techiman. We were told he needed a blood transfusion.”

“My uncle’s blood type matched his, but they could not do the transfusion that night with his blood. So, they used a sample they had. On the third day, I realised my son’s feet were looking burnt.

“The next day, his hands also started looking the same. We were referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where his feet were amputated.”

Wahidu’s condition disheartened his mother who could have abandoned him just like his father did, but she got encouragement from some friends and she later enrolled him at the Dodi-Papase Roman Catholic kindergarten in the Kadjebi District where he is schooling.

He crawls to and from school every day or his mother carries him whenever she is available to do so, according to the report attributed to one Peter Senoo.

Some teachers in his school say it is pathetic to see him crawl home after school especially on a sunny day, so they joined Wahidu’s mother to call for help for him.

“When I see him crawling on his knees, I feel pity for him. This is very bad. There are times he would close from school and when the sun is very hot, you see blood oozing from his knees. It is a very difficult and pathetic issue. I think he deserves help from any well-meaning Ghanaian,” One of the teachers said.

“The boy’s situation is very bad. We informed the district assembly to come to his aid but we are not hearing anything. We are appealing to NGOs and old students of the school to come and help the boy,” Another teacher added.