Jummai Ibrahim Tsafe, a Nigerian woman from Kano state spoke to BBC News Pidgin.

According to her, she has given birth to seventeen children but seven of them died, leaving five girls and five boys.

She disclosed that she is baffled when she sees people struggling to give birth because it is one of the easiest things for her.

Jummai further revealed that out of all the births she has had, she was only at the hospital on two different occasions to deliver. The rest were delivered at home.

She got married at the age of 14 to his husband who was then 28 years old.

She added that she is the only wife of her husband and is ready to have more children irrespective of her economic power, stating that God is the great provider.

According to Jummai, she is not one of the people who want to control birth, saying they are ignorant of how much of a blessing children are to their parents.

She said although some people cringe when they hear about the number of children she has given birth to, she is not bothered because they are living well and have no problem looking after them.

She said she is proud to be a contributor to the population of the Kano state.