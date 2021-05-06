Musician slumps and dies while worshipping God in the church: “He’s gone to be with the lord”

Reports say the young man from Nigeria’s Delta State, identified as Jerry died at a church altar during the worship.
Church members of a young musician who allegedly slumped and died while singing to worship God at church have been reacting to his death.
Facebook user, Jackson, who shared photos of the young man on his page said he died on Sunday, May 2.
He is reported to have graduated from the Godfrey Okoye University Enugu and Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) before his unexpected death.
Photos posted on his Facebook page show that late Jerry was a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.
Captioning the photos of the deceased Jerry on his Facebook page, Jackson wrote: “He wasn’t sick. His mum said he has gone to be with the lord that God has called him, that he died on the altar while worshipping God, that the way he played yesterday (The Bass Guitar) he has never played like that before that he Knelt down worshipping and later lay down till after the worship everyone was up but he was still there before they came to raise him and found out he’s gone 2 rest with the Lord. RIP bro Jay Ray Maya aka E-Major. 4ever in my mind.”
Then, another friend identified as Beckley Marokuty Miles reacted, saying Jerry was an upright Christian, who lived a life worthy of emulation.
“He slumped and died in the church. Jerry was such an upright Christian who lived a life worthy of emulation. I want to quickly remind us of the scripture that says…we should not mourn like the people of the world when a believer dies. Jerry has gone to be with the Lord,” he said.
