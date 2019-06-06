My virginity keeps coming back after breaking it 3 times already – 18-year-old girl seeks advice

According to the young lady, she has broken her virginity about three times already, but her hymen keeps growing back, and she becomes a virgin when she is about to have sex the next time.

In a letter addressed to relationship blogger and adviser, Joro Olumofin, the lady said that, she even bought a dildo at one point to break her own virginity because her friends had told her that the guys she has been having sex with do not have expertise in breaking virginity.

READ ALSO: Accra: Husband stabs wife in the head multiple times for refusing to give him money to pay prostitute

However, after using the dildo, the hymen repaired itself six days later.

She is soliciting advice on what to do, and whether or not her condition is unprecedented.