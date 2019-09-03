Two people believed to be Nigerians have reportedly died with many shops belonging to foreigners set ablaze following violence that has been ongoing since the beginning of the week.

The turmoil has been linked to the death of a South African taxi driver alleged to have been killed by some Nigerian drug dealers.

Last week, taxi drivers in the Pretoria CBD took to the streets to protest the death of their fellow driver.

The demonstration has paved way for violence targeted at foreigners and their shops.

Some footages circulating online show disturbing scenes of humans and shops being set alight.

Reports say about 100 people have been arrested in relation to the disturbance which some have described as xenophobic, a development South Africa is notorious for.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Police Minister Bheki Hamilton Cele reportedly told news men that the attacks cannot be referred to as xenophobic, explaining that it is a clear case of criminality.

Speaking to the media, a group of Nigerians in South Africa have called on Boko Haram which has rendered their home country virtually inhabitable, to turn attention to South Africa, vowing that the attacks on them must be avenged.

Watch the video below: