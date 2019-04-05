Some sailors, during one of his usual sailings, has reportedly chanced upon a dreadful charm a certain Nigerian lady made on her husband and mother-in-law, and placed in the ocean, all in a desperate bid to gain control over them.

According to gistreel.com, the lady, identified as Temitope, put a picture of herself and her husband, Ramon Abiodun, inside a small wooden casket and did a similar thing for her mother-in-law, Baisat.

One of the sailors identified as Romeo Nwabueze is reported as saying that they also found a piece of paper attached to the charm, with a writing which reads: “May Abiodun never question whatever Temitope says. May he always give Temitope all the money he makes in his entire life.

“May everything he works hard to get in life always be given to Temitope, be it car, land house or anything at all. Anything she asks from him must be provided without questioning.

“May Abiodun never love any other woman again, except Temitope. May he start living with her as husband and wife as from today.”

It is not clear yet whether Temitope's charm has indeed rendered Abiodun and his mother, Baisat sheepish as she sought to achieve.

Video and photos of the charm have been circulating online.

Watch the video and more photos below: