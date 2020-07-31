Reports say the Nigerian man of God Adetokunbo Adenokpo committed the act at Sagamu in Lagos.

The Spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Frank Mba told newsmen that the pastor is the General Overseer of the Newlife Church of God in Sagamu, Ogun state.

The pastor confessed during interrogation that he ventured into kidnapping so he could raise money for his charity works.

However, luck eluded him after he and members of his gang abducted a dispatch rider, Job Ekpe Jonathan, who had come to his church to deliver some products.

According to DCP Frank Mba, the victim had arrived at the suspect’s church to deliver some products and was held hostage by the pastor and his gang members.

READ ALSO: Police officer rapes a widow at gunpoint as punishment for not wearing facemask

The man of God then injected Jonathan with anesthesia to weaken him so they could tie him up easily.

“In my church, we do charity, where I share food and palliative to people and this became stronger during the COVID-19. I felt pity for people and I don’t have any money in my account and people still come to me for help.

“A few weeks ago, we were short of funds, so I had the idea of doing something for Ileya so I can get some bags of rice and beans and palm oil and other things to share, and probably with a ram, which we can cut and give to poor people.

“We thought we should get money from the rich companies and then raise money and use it to take care of poor people,” Suspect Adenokpo told newsmen.

“The three of us were involved in the kidnap of Jonathan with the hope of raising funds for the Ileya. I injected him because he was struggling I did not want him to be injured.”