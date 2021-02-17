According to Nigerian media reports, the Pastor identified as Essa Ogorry of the Fulfilling Word Foundation Church died in the earlier hours of Tuesday, February 16.

A video went viral recently of the moment the man of God angrily triggered drama in his church in the Rivers state capital, Port-Harcourt over the couple’s lateness and they had to arrange for another pastor impromptu to officiate their marriage after hours of waiting.

The situation even resulted in hostile arguments between guests and supporters of pastor Essa Ogorry.

Reports say the Pastor died the same day exactly a year ago when his wife, Tonyemieba Essa-Ogorry died on the 16th of February 2020.

He died at the age of 55, leaving behind a teenage child of 17 years old.

The Punch reported a source as having said that although the man of God preached on Sunday, February 14, his health was not okay, and he had to go back to the hospital where he later died.

The source who chose to be anonymous said the man marked his 55th birthday on Tuesday, February 9.

Regarding the recent controversial wedding cancellation, the source said the pastor acted according to the time agreement the couple signed.

He added that the couple’s wedding cancellation was not the first as the man had done so in the past where he would eventually come around to officiate after pleas but in the recent one, he outrightly refused because they insulted him.

Reverend Dagogo Jack, the chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria is expected to issue a comment on the death of pastor Essa Ogorry.