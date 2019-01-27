According to the church, a lot of would-be couples abuse the act by going to the extreme of “touching” vital areas of each other as if they were already married.

The Church said it is about time it pulled the brakes on such acts before the sanctity of holy matrimony is broken.

This was announced Saturday by the General Secretary of the Church, Apostle Nana Yaw Kumi, at the ongoing Global Minister’s Conference at Pentecost Convention Center (PCC) – Gomoa Fetteh near Kasoa in the Central region of Ghana.

“During the pre-engagement time, under the guise of courting, they would be taking all sorts of pictures and spread it all over the place, and the pictures suggest they are already married,” Kumi stated.

“You would realise that, where they are touching and what they are doing are things that are supposed to be done by marriage couples. So we really want to discourage that… some are even bold enough to bring it on the day of the celebration of the marriage, you see them on the screen – somebody has raised the lady, sitting on his lap, touching this place and all that. We really want to discourage it that is what mean by modestly and decently.”

Also the Church has prohibited the serving of alcoholic beverages and playing of circular songs with ungodly lyrics during wedding receptions.

Pastors of the Church have been charged to encourage moderate and decent weddings to cut down cost.

The Church has also initiated measures to strengthened premarital counselling for prospective couple before brought to the alter to reduce divorce rate.

According to the Church, it shall continue to hold in high esteem chastity in marriage and strongly frown upon premarital sexual relationship between prospective couples.

