According to MyNewsGh.com, the five junior officers are expected to report at the Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS) at Pwalugu in the Upper East Region to start serving the sanction.

The said errant female officers with the Ghana Police Service in Ahafo Region include Constables Diana Kumi, Lydia Adu, Agnes Kyere, Winifred Aboagyewaa and Barbara.

The news portal claims to have sighted an official document that reveals that the officers are expected to bear their own cost of the intensive training and their feeding over the 8-week period.

All five officers have been accused of violating SI 48, 87, 88, 91: provisions in the Police Uniform Code, Police Code of Ethics, and the Ramifications of the use of social media for which reason they need to be retrained and enlightened, it further reported.

The embattled junior officers made headlines last weekend when they served as bridesmaids to a colleague and were spotted in black and white striped short jumpsuits with their berets to match.

Though the bride wore the same outfit, she had the shoulders designed with feathers and a peaked cap to make her stand out.

“Their conduct has been condemned by some senior ranks within the service given the rules and regulations governing the use of uniforms for such functions,” according to MyNewsGh.com.