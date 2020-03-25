It has announced some packages aimed at giving customers some good time while they embark on social distancing and quarantining.

Customers who access the adult content site this period will do so free of charge for 7 days after which they will have to pay for their subsequent patronages.

Complex.com reported PornHub as saying people who sign-up to their site this period will "enjoy the (HD), an on-demand streaming platform for the next 30 days."

The adult content company announced the offer at a press conference where it also detailed some donations to first responders and medical staff who are risking their lives to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

They're giving the following away to these organizations:

“15,000 surgical masks to protect first responders from the Local 2507 of New York City, which represents emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics and fire inspectors of the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY).

“15,000 surgical masks to the Uniformed Firefighters Association (UFA) Local 94 of New York City to protect first responders.

“20,000 surgical masks to Mount Sinai South Nassau to bolster the safety of nurses, physicians and support staff caring for Coronavirus patients.

“€50,000 to various European organizations to purchase additional masks and medical equipment, including Dein Quarantäne Engel / Deutsches Rotes Kreuz in Germany, Croce Verde di Vicenza in Italy, España vs Coronavirus. Mascarillas AQUÍ AHORA and Material Sanitario para Hospitales Públicos ESPAÑA in Spain.

“$25,000 to Sex Workers Outreach Project (SWOP), contributing directly to sex worker relief funds in the SWOP-USA network to meet immediate requests for support from sex workers impacted by COVID-19.”

Aside from the health workers and organisations helping to stop the spread of the virus, PornHub is also offering models "100% of their video sales after processing fee -- for a total payout of 85% of video sales earnings on both PornHub and its clip site Modelhub -- for April."