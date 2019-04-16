Reports say the founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro did the weird thing when he was counselling married women in his church on how to keep themselves attractive to their husbands even after childbirth.

According to him, most women leave themselves just anyhow after giving birth, making their husbands lust after other women, especially younger ones.

READ ALSO: Beautiful triplets celebrate birthday, narrate miracle behind their birth

“Most married women lose themselves when they get married. To every married woman here, if you want to maintain your marriage you have to raise your game.

“The fact that you are married doesn’t mean you don’t have to be sexy or romantic. The side chicks are wearing sexy panties to snatch your husbands, you have to stop these ‘pioto'”, Prophet Oduro said.

Meanwhile, some people agree with the prophet, but others hold the view that he went overboard with the illustration.

Watch the video of the man of God wearing panties below: