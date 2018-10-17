Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

A Media and Society Studies student of Midlands State University, Zimbabwe who stole female pants is reported to have told Gweru regional courts that he derives orgasm from the pants.

Prince Danda was reportedly arrested on Monday, and a collection of pants belonging to colleague female students was found in his possession.

He was arraigned and has been reportedly sentenced to community service on Wednesday.

An incident of this kind in an African setting would normally trigger suspicion that the suspect intended to use the female pants for some fetish rituals.

However, when the suspect appeared before the court, he revealed that he uses the pants to satisfy his own sexual desires.

READ ALSO: Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued (Video)

He allegedly explained to the police that he would often sniff the underwear to feel the female scent and be sexually aroused, gistreel.com reported.

He added that once he has much desired female scent, while imagining himself having sexual intercourse with the owners, he reaches orgasm.

Every human being has different things that turn them on sexually and makes them attain orgasm, but Prince Danda’s desire for female pants has landed him in trouble.