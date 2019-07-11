The Clay County Sheriff’s Office of U.S. state of Florida is reported to have announced that, Liberty police arrested a Missouri man over the weekend after he went into hiding, after his own loud fart exposed him.

The hilarious revelation followed a request for more information by a local TV station about progress on the search for the man whose offence was possession a controlled substance.

With a hashtag “#ItHappened”, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded in a Facebook post.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian slay queens and lactating mothers jostle in a long queue to buy vagina sweetening charm (video)

It said: “If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a [poop emoji] day.

“the person was arrested over the weekend on a Clay County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. We’ve gotta give props to Liberty (Missouri) PD for using their senses to sniff him out!”

The revelation triggered reactions on social media, with the City of Liberty making fun of it on its twitter page.

“The Liberty Police Department was surprised to see this incident slip out, which stinks for the arrestee. Fortunately, no one was injured during his arrest,” the city wrote on twitter.

It also expressed gratitude to the police for “airing out a wanted person’s dirty laundry and fanning the flames.”