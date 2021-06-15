It also revealed that the globally renowned televangelist will be buried at the premises of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Church in Lagos.

Below is the statement released by the T.B Joshua Ministries:

''SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!

“Good Morning and Win Today! Dear SCOAN and Emmanuel TV family all over the world, we appreciate your continued prayers, love and support.

“We know you are aware that our father in the Lord, Prophet TB Joshua, has been taken home to be with the Lord. We want to assure you that nothing will stop the work of God at The SCOAN from moving on. Prophet TB Joshua may be absent in the body but he is present in the spirit (Colossians 2:5). Indeed, God is even more powerful at distance!

“We are currently preparing for the week-long service from Monday 5th to Sunday 11th July 2021 in honour of Prophet TB Joshua’s life and legacy. He will be laid to rest at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, Nigeria.

“All services will be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV. The services which will be open to the public will be communicated to you at the appropriate time.

“As our father in the Lord, Prophet TB Joshua says, “When we close our eyes to all things in this world, we shall open them in a world of glory.”

“Emmanuel – God is with us. Jesus is Lord!''

T.B Joshua Ministries announces the late prophet’s funeral arrangements and burial place Pulse Ghana

The unexpected death of the born Temitope Balogun Joshua was announced by the church officially.

“On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet T. B. Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.

“God has taken His servant Prophet T. B. Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for, and died for,” the church said.

The cause of his death remains unknown but reports subsequently suggested that the 57-year-old man of God had been flown to Turkey to undergo treatment after he suffered a stroke two months before his demise.

According to The Cable, a Nigerian online news portal, T. B. Joshua, was airlifted with an air ambulance from Nigeria to Turkey for the said treatment due to the seriousness of his condition.