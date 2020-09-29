Reports say Sylvain Helaine was teaching at the Docteur Morere Elementary School in Palaiseau, a suburb of Paris, last year when the parents of a three-year-old complained to the school authorities about his appearance.

He had reportedly spent £35,000 covering his body in tattoos including even his teeth.

His body, face, and tongue are covered in tattoos, and the whites of his eyes were surgically turned black.

Kindergarten teacher banned from teaching kids as parents say their children have nightmares

Sylvain Helaine, the teacher considered to be France's most tattooed confirmed that some parents complained to him last year about their children being scared of him.

He added that just months later, the school authorities informed him that they would not have him teach at the kindergarten.

“I think the decision they took was quite sad.

“All of my students and their parents were always cool with me because basically they knew me.

“It's only when people see me from far away that they can assume the worst,” disappointed Sylvain Helaine is quoted as saying.

According to a spokesman for the local education authority, an agreement was reached with Helaine to move him away from teaching kindergarten because pupils under six “could be frightened by his appearance”.

Sylvain Helaine however, expressed confidence that the development would not destroy his career as an English teacher, saying “I'm a primary school teacher... I love my job.”

Reports say Helaine who started getting tattoos at the age of 27 while teaching at a private school in London now teaches children from the age of six.

“Maybe when they are adults, they will be less racist and less homophobic and more open-minded,” he said.