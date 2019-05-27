A Kenyan man is currently a security guard at his former high school despite having graduated from the university, just because he had done everything within his means for years to secure a befitting job, but to no avail.

According to reports, Ernest Kipchumba Maiki scored a B plus from a little known PCEA Kuinet High School in the 2011 edition of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations, and the proceeded to University of Eldoret.

He studied science for four years and graduated with Bachelor of Science in Statistics, but his qualification could not fetch him a dignifying job as he had expected.

The young man who reportedly happens to be the ultimate bread winner in his family distributed his CVs to some of the biggest telecommunication companies and local supermarket chains in the east African country as his family’s hardship heightened.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics’ 2015/2016 Labour Force Basic Report indicate that unemployment in the country is at 7.4%, and Earnest is just a victim of the general economic situation in his country.

Having ran out of options, he decided to do away with ego and shyness to return to his former high school to serve as a security guard in order to make ends meet.

"Sometimes you have to try out things to see what works out. I have tried all that is within my means to secure a job. I settled on this to see where it will lead to. It reaches a point you can lose hope because life is unbearable," Earnest is quoted as saying.

Beatrice Boiwo who is his former teacher would definitely have loved to see Earnest go high to become useful to society, but for now, it remains her wish. She recalled how difficult it was for Earnest to fend for himself while in school.

"Even when I was teaching here, he could learn during the day and work as a watchman at night. But he was doing so well. As a teacher, I feel my effort was wasted," Beatrice lamented.

Well, being a security man now does not mean the end of his world though. It is better to make some genuine money from that, while he makes further efforts to secure a job of his desire.