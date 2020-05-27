On Sunday, May 24, 2002, 38-year-old Victor Stephen Nana Kankam allegedly murdered 31-year-old Spark Benjamine at Ofankor in the Greater Accra region.

Police say the landlord shot and killed the ‘musician’ tenant over a woman.

"Information reaching us is that the landlord is a womanizer. Another lady also confirmed that indeed, he is into lots of women. The landlord told the tenant that he likes a certain woman who he was very 'free' with, so he (the deceased) should 'link' him to the girl.

"The deceased agreed to connect the two of them, and the girl, with assistance from the girl, the deceased spent lots of the landlord's money," the Mile 7 District Police Commander DSP George Asare told Accra based Peace FM.

A woman resident in the vicinity where the incident occurred corroborated the police’s claim that Nana Kankam “is a womanizer”.

She said in an interview with Ghanaweb that the accused landlord would take beef with any woman who declined his request for sexual affairs.

She added that once a lady has a big backside and looks sexy, she is automatically on the landlord’s raider.

The traumatized lady claimed he once attempted wooing her but she didn’t give him attention, so they were not on good terms.

Watch the video below: