Video of Izuchukwu reading his suicide note before shooting himself emerges

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, United States, the Nigerian entrepreneur with full name, Izuchukwu Madubueze shot himself dead over an allegation of sexual assault.

Before taking his life, Izu recorded himself reading his suicide note. The video has now been shared online.

Izu can be heard saying : “I feel like it’ll be awesome to say some last words before I leave,” Izu began in the video.

He added: “In the last couple of weeks, I have seen the tweets. I have heard from several people, I’ve also seen some people who I expected a lot more from subtweeting me and I wasn’t ever given a fair chance to clear my name or explain my side of the story or verify whether any of the allegations against me were true or not.

“To my family, first of all, I apologize for bringing disgrace to your name. I love you all unconditionally from the bottom of my heart.”

“To my mum, I pray you stay strong, ” he said with a shaky voice.

“To my dad, you always said God will never give me a load that’s too heavy to carry but last two years have been the heaviest moments of my life… actually last three years have been the heaviest moments of my life.

“To my little bro, Ekene, I love you man. I wish we hadn’t grown super distant.

“To my sister, I love you so much sis. You have great things in store for you. You’re gonna be a very very great person.”

He then addressed his accusers, saying: “To Ify and Duby I wronged and who I… who said I groped them, which hurts a lot.

“To girls who posted the list, thank you for posting the list.”

Izu was referring to the list posted on Twitter where a number of men were named as people accused of sexual assault, harassment, or rape. Izu’s name was listed and he was accused of harassment.

“I mean, like I told you Nani, I can’t shoot the messenger. but your attitude not to work towards clearing up accusations was piss-poor. You denied me the opportunity to clear my name and you refused to tell me what exactly I did that was harassment, even after I provided proof that I didn’t harass this person….”

A Twitter influencer named Nanichi Anese, had on June 29, 2020, accused the 23-year-old creative designer of harassment – not rape as widely claimed by friends who were angered by Izu’s demise.

Izu reached out to Nani to find out who he had harrassed but she had sworn to protect the ladies who opened up to her so she refused to release the lady’s identity.

Izu was said to have been bombarded by calls from his friends, who queried him about the allegation.

On July 17, Izu, an Anambra State indigene later tweeted through Crowdfire app that Izu had killed himself.

He killed himself on July 16 but the tweet appeared on Twitter on July 17. Crowdfire app allows users to schedule their posts.

Source: Yabaleftonline.ng