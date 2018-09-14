White Ghanaian pastor turns totally black in church

news

Some Ghanaian pastors have gained popularity by doing and saying weird things that got many people talking and wondering whether they are really being directed by the almighty God to do what they do.

Some famous names that come to mind immediately are Pastor Daniel Obinim and Reverend Obofour who are sort of competing in terms of who is more popular and wealthier and could buy as many expensive cars as they wish.

However, another lesser known man of God has emerged and may overtake them if he continues with the kind of things he has started doing already.

Known as Pastor Blessing of the Christ Faith Overcomers Chapel, the man of God dressed in an all-white attire, while holding a white handkerchief lied flat on the floor and rolled in a black engine oil until he turned completely black.

READ ALSO: an redefines love as he marries woman with no legs or arms

In a video that has gone viral online, Pastor Blessing is seen rolling from one end to another with his white pair of trousers and white dress in the black engine oil that had been poured on the ground, while his congregants sing worship songs.

At one point, some of the worshippers came out to spread banknotes on the pastor.

By the time he rose from the ground, Pastor Blessing turned completely black.

Watch the video below: