Reports say the two lovers were arrested by the Manhyia Divisional Police Command in the Ashanti region after unknowingly giving themselves away.

The married woman Mavis Brepor conspired with her lover, identified as Patrick Asare, aged, 50, to kill her husband who resides at Pamen near Kwabeng in the Eastern region so the two could freely settle down.

ACP Kwaku Buah, the Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, said conversations with Asare revealed that the latter was willing to pay GH¢ 100,000 to execute the killing after feigning interest in the contract.

He told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah that it took the Police between three and four weeks to lure the suspect to come to Kumasi, leading to his arrest.

After his arrest, Asare led the police to Pamen where suspect his lover Brepor was also arrested.

She spoke told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah, alleging that the boyfriend Asare used ‘juju’ on her to make her consent to the conspiracy unconsciously.

The 27-year-old suspect Brepor who is married to David Gator, 52 with whom she has three children has pleaded for forgiveness for the intended crime.

According to reports, the suspects are currently in Police custody and are being processed for court.